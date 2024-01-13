'Wait Wait' for January 13, 2024: With Not My Job guest Jason Isbell

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jason Isbell and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Maeve Higgins and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Boeing's Open Door Policy; Crazy for Stanley; What It Takes to Be An Above Average Reader

Panel Questions

A Moose Warning In Canada

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a fairy tale come to life, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Jason Isbell on Big Ben, which is not clock, is bell

Jason Isbell is a multiple Grammy award winner and one of the world's most celebrated singer-songwriters. His new album Weathervanes is on a ton of top 10 lists, but can he answer our three questions about Big Ben, which is not clock, but is bell?

Panel Questions

Bad News For Body Butter; An Authentic New York Experience

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Just A Sip January; Dunking for Short People; Everlasting Bananas

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the Stanley cups craze, what will be the next fad to sweep the country.

