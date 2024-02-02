Prosecutors cross-examine mother of Detroit-area school shooter

In a Michigan courtroom on Friday, prosecutors are cross-examining Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a teenager who carried out a deadly school shooting in a Detroit suburb in 2021. Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

We discuss the case with WDET senior editor Quinn Klinefelter, who is following the trial.

