Israeli ground invasion into Rafah could worsen civilian casualties

Published February 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST

Concerns are mounting around an impending Israeli ground invasion into the city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The United Nations warned earlier this week that a ground invasion could lead to war crimes.

We get the latest on the war from NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

