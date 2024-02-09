© 2024
Trump wins Nevada caucus, Biden won't be charged for mishandling classified documents

Published February 9, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Jane Clayson convene the weekly politics roundtable with Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston, to discuss what issues are motivating voters in the battleground state of Nevada, whether Congress will be able to pass military aid to Ukraine or Israel any time soon, and how a Justice Department special counsel’s decision not to charge President Biden with mishandling classified documents will resonate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.