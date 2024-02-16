© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Candidate Forum: Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST
The Arkansas Judiciary Justice Building in Little Rock.
For the first time since 2017, the Arkansas Supreme Court will soon have a new chief justice. But it's up to Arkansas voters to choose who will lead the state's highest court.

Hear from all four candidates seeking the position in a forum recorded live on Feb. 7, 2024 at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock.

  • Barbara Womack Webb, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Rhonda Wood, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Karen Baker, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Jay Martin, attorney and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives

The forum is sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and Little Rock Public Radio. Early voting in the nonpartisan judicial election begins on February 20, and Election Day is March 5.
Hear an edited version of the discussion above, and the full unedited conversation in a video below.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
