New drug treats severe frostbite, prevents amputation of affected limbs

Published February 20, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST

For decades, the only treatment for severe frostbite has been amputation. But now a new drug is expected to change outcomes and potentially save limbs.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved iloprost, an injection that can treat adults at risk of losing a finger or toe to severe frostbite. It’s the first medication of its kind approved in the U.S.

Host Scott Tong hears from Jason Mast, a reporter with our partners at STAT News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.