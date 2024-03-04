© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Here are key results in Texas' 2024 primaries

By Washington desk
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:02 PM CST
NPR

On March 5 Texas holds primaries for president, and for many federal and state offices.

Democrats including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred are vying to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November. A number of contested U.S. House primaries are also being held. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in May.

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time/8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. Texas is on both CT and MT.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Washington desk