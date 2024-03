Haiti is teetering on the edge of collapse. More than 1,500 people have been killed from the violence this year alone. As the situation spirals, calls for the United States to intervene are intensifying.

We hear from one of the top state department officials Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

