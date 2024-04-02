Pentar's Bluff

Although the town of Penter no longer exists, Penter’s Bluff in Izard County still attracts tourists for its beauty. How the bluff got its name is the subject of no fewer than three good stories. In the first tale, we have the two Penter brothers fighting a duel for the hand of a lovely girl, although it’s unclear which brother won and for which one the bluff is named.

In the second story, we have young school teacher Susan Penter, whose horse was stolen by Yankee troops, but was later recovered, although what exactly that has to do with the bluff is not known.

Simpler and more probable is the third explanation, that penter was a local pronunciation of panther, and the popular bluff was named for a legendary cougar.

Daniel Boice, University of Arkansas at Monticello