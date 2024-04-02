Tulsa Race Massacre survivors continue fight for reparations in court

A fight in court continues over the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 when a mob of white people killed as many as 300 Black Tulsa residents and burned a thriving Black neighborhood and business district to the ground. The last two survivors of the massacre are in court fighting for reparations for the victims’ families.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Deon Osborne, who is writing for the Oklahoma Eagle.

