Pressure is on the big names to perform in a pressure packed NCAA Women's Final Four

By Gus Contreras,
Kai McNameeChristopher IntagliataAri Shapiro
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:55 PM CDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro previews the NCAAW Final Four action between Iowa — UConn and South Carolina — with basketball writer Sabreena Merchant.

Gus Contreras
Kai McNamee
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
