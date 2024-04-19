In 'Replay,' video game pioneer Jordan Mechner explores his Jewish family's story of survival
Jordan Mechner has created some of the most influential video games of all time, including the wildly successful “Prince of Persia” series. He just wrote and illustrated a graphic novel titled “Replay: Memoir of an Uprooted Family,” which interweaves his personal history with the story of how his grandfather and father fled Vienna to escape the Nazis.
Book excerpt: ‘Replay’
By Jordan Mechner
Excerpted from “Replay” by Jordan Mechner.
