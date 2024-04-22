Supreme Court hears case on criminal penalties for people living without shelter

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case on Monday about Grants Pass, Oregon, giving out fines and jail time for essentially camping in public. Advocates for people without homes say that’s cruel and unusual punishment, but the city disagrees.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate, he covers the courts and law.

