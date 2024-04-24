Daily Newscast for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

- The State Board of Election Commissioners has voted to halt electronic signatures for voter registrations

- Arkansas lawmakers have advanced two bills putting new regulations on Cryptocurrency mining operations in the state

- State lawmakers have approved funding for the state's first certified nurse midwife program, pulling half-a-million dollars from ACHI

- Lawmakers voted to forward an investigation of potential rule violations by the Arkansas Board of Corrections to a legislative committee.

- Healthcare experts gathered for the biennial Minority Healthcare Summit in North Little Rock on Tuesday.

- Advocates for Alzheimer's disease research and caregivers me at the Arkansas state capitol Tuesday

