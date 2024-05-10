© 2024
From COVID-19 isolation to nationwide campus protests: Student journalists reflect on past 4 years

Published May 10, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT
Alana Hackman, a senior at Cal Poly Humboldt, and Irie Sentner, a senior at Columbia University. (Courtesy)
It’s been an unprecedented four years for college seniors, starting with a pandemic and ending with Pro-Palestinian student protests.

Here & Now’s Jane Clayson speaks with two student journalists about their experiences as they prepare for commencement: Irie Sentner, a senior at Columbia University in New York City, and Alana Hackman, a senior at Cal Poly Humboldt in rural Northern California.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

