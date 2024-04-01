2024 Elections
What do you want to know from candidates as they compete for your vote?
In this election year, we’re asking you to set the agenda for what issues candidates discuss. And with so much information coming at you all the time, we want to make sure you have the facts about voting and the elections process.
Working with our partners at America Amplified, we have a quick and easy form you can fill out to tell us what you want to know. We’ll find out the answer and share it with you. Think of us as your personal election information booth.
Ask your question using the embed below, and we'll give you an answer!
