KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Events

Welcome! Thank you for being the heartbeat of Little Rock Public Radio. Your support fuels our mission. Join us for upcoming events, where your presence is not just appreciated; it's celebrated. Together, let's make these moments resonate with the spirit of community and public radio excellence.

Upcoming Events

World Radio Day - Community Celebation!

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, February 13th 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
  • Location: The Bagel Shop, SOMA, Little Rock, AR
  • Join us for "World Radio Day," for a live broadcast during Morning Edition as we celebrate World Radio Day! Immerse yourself in the magic of radio, enjoy delicious treats, and connect with our vibrant community.

All Drinks Considered - Give Back Night!

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, March 26th, 4-7 pm
  • Location: Hill Station, Hillcrest
  • Join us for "All Drinks Considered," a give-back night at Hill Station during our Spring Fund Drive! Sip and socialize on the perfect outdoor patio while supporting Little Rock Public Radio. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit our station.

Tea with KLRE - An Afternoon of Elegance

  • Date & Time: Sunday, April 14th, 2 pm
  • Location: Capital Hotel
  • Indulge in sophistication at "Tea with KLRE," a fundraising event featuring afternoon tea, pastries, and desserts. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet will provide a special musical performance, making this an afternoon to remember.
  • Tickets are available for $75, and your contribution supports continued access to classical music in central Arkansas on KLRE. Tickets available beginning 2/12.

Planned Giving Seminar - Navigating Estate Planning

  • Date & Time: Thursday, April 18th, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
  • Location: TBA
  • Join our free seminar on estate planning, tax benefits, and charitable gift options. Lunch will be provided, and RSVPs can be made by calling the station at 501-916-6400. Gain valuable insights into securing your legacy while supporting Little Rock Public Radio.

How to Get Involved

Getting involved as a volunteer is easy! Simply sign up to become a Little Rock Public Radio volunteer, and we'll connect you with opportunities that match your skills and interests.

For questions, email events@littlerockpublicradio.org or call 501-916-6400.