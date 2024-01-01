Welcome! Thank you for being the heartbeat of Little Rock Public Radio. Your support fuels our mission. Join us for upcoming events, where your presence is not just appreciated; it's celebrated. Together, let's make these moments resonate with the spirit of community and public radio excellence.

Upcoming Events

World Radio Day - Community Celebation!

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 13th 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Location: The Bagel Shop, SOMA, Little Rock, AR

Join us for "World Radio Day," for a live broadcast during Morning Edition as we celebrate World Radio Day! Immerse yourself in the magic of radio, enjoy delicious treats, and connect with our vibrant community.

All Drinks Considered - Give Back Night!

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 26th, 4-7 pm

Location: Hill Station, Hillcrest

Join us for "All Drinks Considered," a give-back night at Hill Station during our Spring Fund Drive! Sip and socialize on the perfect outdoor patio while supporting Little Rock Public Radio. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit our station.



Tea with KLRE - An Afternoon of Elegance

Date & Time: Sunday, April 14th, 2 pm

Location: Capital Hotel

Indulge in sophistication at "Tea with KLRE," a fundraising event featuring afternoon tea, pastries, and desserts. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet will provide a special musical performance, making this an afternoon to remember.

Tickets are available for $75, and your contribution supports continued access to classical music in central Arkansas on KLRE. Tickets available beginning 2/12.

Planned Giving Seminar - Navigating Estate Planning

Date & Time: Thursday, April 18th, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Location: TBA

Join our free seminar on estate planning, tax benefits, and charitable gift options. Lunch will be provided, and RSVPs can be made by calling the station at 501-916-6400. Gain valuable insights into securing your legacy while supporting Little Rock Public Radio.

How to Get Involved

Getting involved as a volunteer is easy! Simply sign up to become a Little Rock Public Radio volunteer, and we'll connect you with opportunities that match your skills and interests.

SIGN UP HERE

For questions, email events@littlerockpublicradio.org or call 501-916-6400.

