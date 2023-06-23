© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Friday, June 23, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, June 23, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne dies at 70

-A member of the UA System Board of Trustees urges fellow trustees not to renew the system president's contract

-A new resource outlines best practices for maternal and infant health

-Little Rock School Board members approve $80 million for construction projects

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
