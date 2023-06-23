KUAR newscast for Friday, June 23, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, June 23, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne dies at 70
-A member of the UA System Board of Trustees urges fellow trustees not to renew the system president's contract
-A new resource outlines best practices for maternal and infant health
-Little Rock School Board members approve $80 million for construction projects
