KUAR newscast for Monday, June 26, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, June 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Thousands of Arkansans are without power after strong storms on Sunday afternoon

-Little Rock school officials say last year's cyberattack cost nearly $700,000

-Legal experts weigh in on Arkansas LEARNS, gender-affirming care for minors

-Longtime political activist Robert "Say" McIntosh is dead at 79

