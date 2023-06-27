KUAR newscast for Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Arkansas gets $1 billion for broadband internet improvements
-One person is dead and one injured after a small plane crashes into a central Arkansas lake
-Gov. Sarah Sanders declares an emergency after severe thunderstorms over the weekend
-A candidate for Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice makes her case
-Phil Kaplan, one of KUAR's "Two Jewish Guys," dies at 85
