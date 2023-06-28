© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35

-Helena-West Helena seeks an emergency loan to repair its water system

-Two Arkansas institutions of higher education partner on a new degree program

-Arkansans affected by the March 31 tornado outbreak face a deadline to apply for federal assistance

-The Little Rock-based American Taekwondo Association names a new leader

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
