KUAR newscast for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35

-Helena-West Helena seeks an emergency loan to repair its water system

-Two Arkansas institutions of higher education partner on a new degree program

-Arkansans affected by the March 31 tornado outbreak face a deadline to apply for federal assistance

-The Little Rock-based American Taekwondo Association names a new leader

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

