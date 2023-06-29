KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Much of Arkansas grapples with triple-digit temperatures

-Two Arkansas communities will split a roughly $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation

-State Republican Party officials double the filing fees for congressional candidates

-Central Arkansas Water says it's working to correct water discoloration issues

-A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker is the third to announce their candidacy for Speaker of the House

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

