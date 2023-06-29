© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 29, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Much of Arkansas grapples with triple-digit temperatures

-Two Arkansas communities will split a roughly $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation

-State Republican Party officials double the filing fees for congressional candidates

-Central Arkansas Water says it's working to correct water discoloration issues

-A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker is the third to announce their candidacy for Speaker of the House

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen