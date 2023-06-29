KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 29, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 29, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Much of Arkansas grapples with triple-digit temperatures
-Two Arkansas communities will split a roughly $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation
-State Republican Party officials double the filing fees for congressional candidates
-Central Arkansas Water says it's working to correct water discoloration issues
-A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker is the third to announce their candidacy for Speaker of the House
