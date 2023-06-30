KUAR newscast for Friday, June 30, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, June 30, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A tech industry trade group sues Arkansas over new social media age verification requirements

-Advocates for transgender and non-binary Arkansans discuss the recent ruling striking down a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors

-University of Arkansas officials say the Supreme Court's ruling striking down affirmative action programs won't have an impact on their operations

-Vilonia officials block plans for a new cryptocurrency mine

