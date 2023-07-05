© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new study shows maternal mortality in Arkansas nearly doubled for Black mothers from 1999 to 2019

-A new jobs report shows growth clustered in Arkansas' urban areas

-The trial of a west Arkansas sheriff on gun and drug charges is postponed

-Rate increases for Central Arkansas Water customers begin today

-A Fort Smith-based trucking company strikes a new deal with a labor union

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen