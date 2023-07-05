KUAR newscast for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new study shows maternal mortality in Arkansas nearly doubled for Black mothers from 1999 to 2019

-A new jobs report shows growth clustered in Arkansas' urban areas

-The trial of a west Arkansas sheriff on gun and drug charges is postponed

-Rate increases for Central Arkansas Water customers begin today

-A Fort Smith-based trucking company strikes a new deal with a labor union

