KUAR newscast for Thursday, July 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, July 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock city officials break ground on a new "micro village" for unsheltered residents

-Arkansas' attorney general asks the state Supreme Court to expedite his appeal of a ruling delaying the Arkansas LEARNS Act from going into effect

-UAMS receives a grant to boost outreach efforts for a broadband internet assistance program

-Airport officials in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas speak against a proposal to add new flights to Washington, D.C.

