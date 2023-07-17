KUAR newscast for Monday, July 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A missing 4-year-old is found safe after an AMBER Alert was triggered late last week

-The Arkansas Supreme Court is closing its Office of Ethics Counsel

-Attorneys for an Arkansas man involved in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol ask for no additional jail time

-Newly-appointed Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland recuses from a case involving the Arkansas LEARNS Act

-Arkansas will get a new telephone area code next year

