KUAR newscast for Friday, July 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, July 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers approve temporary rules for the school voucher program in the Arkansas LEARNS Act

-A signature collection deadline looms for a group hoping to overturn the LEARNS Act

-Advocates discuss the Medicaid disenrollment process

-An Olympic gold medalist and a former NATO leader team up to mentor central Arkansas youth

