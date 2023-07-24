KUAR newscast for Monday, July 24, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 24, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas' attorney general appeals a ruling blocking the state's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

-Arkansas' unemployment rate hits a new low

-State lawmakers call for an investigation into the petitioning process surrounding a casino permit in Pope County

-Southern Arkansas could soon see new lithium processing facilities

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.