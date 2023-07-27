© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Thursday, July 27, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at the age of 66

-A Republican state lawmaker says he regrets voting for a bill expanding protections for cryptocurrency mines

-Central Arkansas' Republican U.S. congressman talks about a potential impeachment inquiry for President Biden

-A group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act nabs new endorsements

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen