KUAR newscast for Thursday, July 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at the age of 66

-A Republican state lawmaker says he regrets voting for a bill expanding protections for cryptocurrency mines

-Central Arkansas' Republican U.S. congressman talks about a potential impeachment inquiry for President Biden

-A group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act nabs new endorsements

