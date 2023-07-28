© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Friday, July 28, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, July 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock's mayor details a proposed sales tax increase

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders commemorates the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War

-The former top Democratic Party official in Pulaski County is sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

-The body of late Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery will lie in repose at the Arkansas Capitol Friday

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
