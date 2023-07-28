KUAR newscast for Friday, July 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, July 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock's mayor details a proposed sales tax increase

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders commemorates the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War

-The former top Democratic Party official in Pulaski County is sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

-The body of late Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery will lie in repose at the Arkansas Capitol Friday

