KUAR newscast for Monday, July 31, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, July 31, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A federal judge blocks parts of Arkansas' new law restricting library materials

-A group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act makes one final push to collect signatures

-Vape shop owners prepare for a new state law banning synthetic marijuana products

-President Biden makes the first public acknowledgment of his granddaughter, born to his son Hunter and an Arkansas woman

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

