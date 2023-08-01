KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A group hoping to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act says it fell short of collecting the necessary number of signatures

-Hundreds of new state laws take effect today

-Economists say the U.S. and Arkansas economies continue to grow despite recent interest rate hikes

-Little Rock's mayor discusses crime in a nationally-televised town hall

