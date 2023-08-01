© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A group hoping to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS Act says it fell short of collecting the necessary number of signatures

-Hundreds of new state laws take effect today

-Economists say the U.S. and Arkansas economies continue to grow despite recent interest rate hikes

-Little Rock's mayor discusses crime in a nationally-televised town hall

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen