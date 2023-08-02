© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The City of Little Rock opens up $400,000 in tornado relief funds

-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. sets a series of public meetings to discuss a potential sales tax increase

-The group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS education law says they could possibly have enough signatures for a ballot measure

-Lawmakers debate crypto mining in a committee hearing

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
