KUAR newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The City of Little Rock opens up $400,000 in tornado relief funds

-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. sets a series of public meetings to discuss a potential sales tax increase

-The group seeking to overturn the Arkansas LEARNS education law says they could possibly have enough signatures for a ballot measure

-Lawmakers debate crypto mining in a committee hearing

