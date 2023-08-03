KUAR newscast for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Arkansas revenue comes in above forecast in July
-Pulaski County officials are investigating potential fraud in the county's housing assistance voucher program
-The head of Henderson State University is stepping down
-Police officers in Jonesboro are set to get a salary boost
-Film industry insiders celebrate a new Arkansas law giving more incentives to production companies
