KUAR newscast for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas revenue comes in above forecast in July

-Pulaski County officials are investigating potential fraud in the county's housing assistance voucher program

-The head of Henderson State University is stepping down

-Police officers in Jonesboro are set to get a salary boost

-Film industry insiders celebrate a new Arkansas law giving more incentives to production companies

