KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-COVID cases are once again trending upward in Arkansas

-The group hoping to overturn Arkansas LEARNS says it has fallen short of a signature requirement

-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a new member of the Arkansas State Board of Education

-A public defender is appointed to represent an Arkansas man in his appeal of his conviction on Jan. 6-related charges

