KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-COVID cases are once again trending upward in Arkansas
-The group hoping to overturn Arkansas LEARNS says it has fallen short of a signature requirement
-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a new member of the Arkansas State Board of Education
-A public defender is appointed to represent an Arkansas man in his appeal of his conviction on Jan. 6-related charges
