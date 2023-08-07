© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-COVID cases are once again trending upward in Arkansas

-The group hoping to overturn Arkansas LEARNS says it has fallen short of a signature requirement

-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a new member of the Arkansas State Board of Education

-A public defender is appointed to represent an Arkansas man in his appeal of his conviction on Jan. 6-related charges

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen