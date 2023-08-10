KUAR newscast for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences says it's cutting 51 jobs

-Dollar General announces a new distribution center to be built in North Little Rock

-Arkansas' Secretary of State says he's running for State Treasurer

-The second annual VenCent Fintech Summit is set for next week in Little Rock

