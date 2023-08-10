KUAR newscast for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences says it's cutting 51 jobs
-Dollar General announces a new distribution center to be built in North Little Rock
-Arkansas' Secretary of State says he's running for State Treasurer
-The second annual VenCent Fintech Summit is set for next week in Little Rock
