KUAR newscast for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra breaks ground on a new $12 million music center in downtown Little Rock

-Veterans exposed to toxic substances have until next week to apply for benefits

-Little Rock's Main Library is set to close for renovations next month

-Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the east Arkansas town of Osceola

