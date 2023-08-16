KUAR newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Little Rock School District officials say they will continue to offer AP African American Studies to high schoolers for "local weighted credit"
-An Arkansas Jan. 6 defendant reports to federal prison
-Gov. Sanders appoints new members to the Arkansas State Plant Board
-State officials discuss the ongoing water crisis in Helena-West Helena
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.