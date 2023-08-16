KUAR newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock School District officials say they will continue to offer AP African American Studies to high schoolers for "local weighted credit"

-An Arkansas Jan. 6 defendant reports to federal prison

-Gov. Sanders appoints new members to the Arkansas State Plant Board

-State officials discuss the ongoing water crisis in Helena-West Helena

