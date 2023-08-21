KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will qualify for Wednesday's debate among Republican presidential candidates

-Former Washington County Judge Joseph Wood is elected chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas

-Arkansas 4th District Congressman Bruce Westerman discusses potential lithium mining activities in southern Arkansas

-Experts discuss a new Arkansas law loosening restrictions around child labor

