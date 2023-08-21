© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will qualify for Wednesday's debate among Republican presidential candidates

-Former Washington County Judge Joseph Wood is elected chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas

-Arkansas 4th District Congressman Bruce Westerman discusses potential lithium mining activities in southern Arkansas

-Experts discuss a new Arkansas law loosening restrictions around child labor

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
