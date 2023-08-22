© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The Saline County Quorum Court approves a resolution giving them the power to hire and fire library staffers

-Arkansas' unemployment rate improves slightly

-Much of the state grapples with triple-digit heat

-The RNC confirms former Gov. Asa Hutchinson will participate in Wednesday's debate among Republican presidential primary candidates

-A culinary legend of the Arkansas Delta dies

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen