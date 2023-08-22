KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The Saline County Quorum Court approves a resolution giving them the power to hire and fire library staffers

-Arkansas' unemployment rate improves slightly

-Much of the state grapples with triple-digit heat

-The RNC confirms former Gov. Asa Hutchinson will participate in Wednesday's debate among Republican presidential primary candidates

-A culinary legend of the Arkansas Delta dies

