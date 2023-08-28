Newscast for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-At least four people are hospitalized amid a reported E.coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

-Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses his performance in the Republican presidential debate

-State lawmakers say a special session on tax cuts could be on the horizon

-Lawmakers approve a study on the state's gun laws

