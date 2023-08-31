Newscast for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The former head of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency is killed in a domestic disturbance

-An Arkansas man who escaped prison in 2022 is captured in West Virginia

-A North Little Rock elementary school principal resigns less than a week after the start of the school year

-Northwest Arkansas officials discuss housing needs amid a population boom

