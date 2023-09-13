Newscast for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers offer a less restrictive FOIA bill after previous attempts failed to advance

-New tax cuts gain approval in the Arkansas Senate

-Little Rock's mayor says he will ask for the resignation of all five members of the Little Rock Housing Authority board

-A central Arkansas judge removes a member of the Pulaski County Quorum Court due to a past conviction

