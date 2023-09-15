Newscast for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders signs new tax cuts and legislation restricting the Freedom of Information Act into law

-A toddler dies after contracting a brain-eating amoeba from a splash pad at the Country Club of Little Rock

-Three members of the Little Rock Housing Authority board say they will not resign despite being asked to do so by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

-Central Arkansas elementary students take part in a program to boost knowledge of healthy food

