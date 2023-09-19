Newscast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Legislative leaders discuss new tax cuts in the wake of a special session last week

-National Voter Registration Day kicks off on Tuesday

-A Northwest Arkansas man faces a new charge related to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-UA Little Rock officials dedicate a new soil engineering lab

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.