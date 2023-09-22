Newscast for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Members of the Little Rock Housing Authority board say they will not resign despite a request by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

-UA Little Rock announces a new teacher training partnership with the Jacksonville-North Pulaski School District

-New school safety rules are nearing final approval by state education officials

-North Little Rock's parks director steps down after only three months on the job

