Newscast for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Nonprofits and healthcare providers get roughly $6 million to boost behavioral health services for children and young adults

-An Arkansas State Police officer is charged with sexual assault

-No injuries are reported after a natural gas pipeline bursts near Hot Springs

-A memorial to a Black man lynched more than a hundred years ago will be unveiled in North Little Rock this weekend

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for Little Rock Public Radio.
