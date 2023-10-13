Newscast for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas lawmakers grant initial approval to an investigation into the governor's purchase of a $19,000 lectern

-The Arkansas Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit claiming the legislative vote approving the LEARNS Act was invalid

-Education officials will meet to consider rules surrounding a new school voucher program

-A new grant will go toward streamlining mental and behavioral healthcare in Arkansas

-Dignitaries, including former President Bill Clinton, pay their respects to late former North Little Rock Mayor Pat Hays

