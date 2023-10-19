© 2023
Newscast for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published October 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-New polling shows about 40% of Arkansans approve of Gov. Sarah Sanders' job performance

-A new study shows Arkansas' nonprofit arts and culture sector contributed $306 million to the state's economy last year

-Lawmakers approve new funding for rural hospitals

-Pulaski County officials unveil a new pavilion on the North Little Rock end of the Big Dam Bridge

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
