Newscast for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans the use of non-gender specific language in state government documents

-The Little Rock Housing Authority Board gets two new members

-DeWitt residents rally against a proposed cryptocurrency mine to be built in the area

-State police seize 32,000 packs of illegal, untaxed cigarettes

