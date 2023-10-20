© 2023
Newscast for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans the use of non-gender specific language in state government documents

-The Little Rock Housing Authority Board gets two new members

-DeWitt residents rally against a proposed cryptocurrency mine to be built in the area

-State police seize 32,000 packs of illegal, untaxed cigarettes

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
